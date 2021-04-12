Research Analysts Offer Predictions for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SMG)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note issued on Thursday, April 8th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now expects that the basic materials company will earn $3.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.50. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s FY2022 earnings at $9.10 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist upped their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.71.

NYSE SMG opened at $248.99 on Monday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1-year low of $108.33 and a 1-year high of $254.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $228.76 and a 200-day moving average of $198.62. The firm has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 1.13.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.12. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $748.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 104.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, COO Michael C. Lukemire sold 57,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.87, for a total transaction of $13,632,329.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,049,515.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $589,992.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,784 shares of company stock worth $19,619,256 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,418,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 839,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,167,000 after buying an additional 259,955 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 109.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,317,000 after buying an additional 239,329 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,280,000. Finally, Sandbar Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,685,000. Institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

