Research Analysts Offer Predictions for TripAdvisor, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRIP)

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for TripAdvisor in a research report issued on Friday, April 9th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Khan now anticipates that the travel company will earn $2.39 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.12.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TRIP. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TripAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of TripAdvisor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TripAdvisor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.11.

Shares of TRIP stock opened at $52.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.76 and a beta of 1.48. TripAdvisor has a 12-month low of $14.53 and a 12-month high of $64.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.55 and a 200-day moving average of $33.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The travel company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 24.54% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.12 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,392 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 141.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,598 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 26,696 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,899 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 13,582 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 172,366 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

