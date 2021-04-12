Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 12th (ABBN, AGCO, ALLE, ALSN, AME, ATZAF, BJRI, BNP, CAT, CCJ)

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, April 12th:

ABB (VTX:ABBN) was given a CHF 24 target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $155.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $138.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $37.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $133.00 to $135.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) had its price target raised by TD Securities from $32.00 to $37.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $54.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) was given a €60.00 ($70.59) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $158.00 to $168.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $23.00 to $25.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its price target increased by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00. Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $6.00 to $10.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $238.00 to $260.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $3.00 to $4.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AXA (EPA:CS) was given a €24.95 ($29.35) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $394.00 to $410.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $137.00 to $147.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $422.00 to $425.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $68.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $24.00 to $25.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $30.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $76.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $17.50 to $18.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $433.00 to $427.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $12.50 to $14.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $197.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its price target increased by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $72.00 to $79.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $120.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) had its target price increased by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $19.00 to $21.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $54.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $189.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its target price increased by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $150.00 to $160.00. Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $38.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $121.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $28.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $41.00 to $45.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its price target increased by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $138.00 to $147.00. Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $15.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) was given a €135.00 ($158.82) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) had its price target increased by TD Securities from $56.00 to $58.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $50.00 to $57.50. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $126.00 to $112.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) had its price target cut by Chardan Capital from $35.00 to $22.50. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) was given a €88.00 ($103.53) price target by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) had its price target raised by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $25.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) was given a €135.00 ($158.82) target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $30.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $2.00 to $2.50. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) was given a $160.00 price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $30.00 to $32.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Uranium Participation (OTCMKTS:URPTF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $6.00 to $6.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) had its price target raised by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $45.00 to $48.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) had its price target raised by Alembic Global Advisors from $95.00 to $115.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price target raised by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $144.00 to $154.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.