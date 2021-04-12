Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 12th (ABBN, AGCO, ALLE, ALSN, AME, ATZAF, BJRI, BNP, CAT, CCJ)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, April 12th:

ABB (VTX:ABBN) was given a CHF 24 target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $155.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE)

had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $138.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $37.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $133.00 to $135.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) had its price target raised by TD Securities from $32.00 to $37.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $54.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) was given a €60.00 ($70.59) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $158.00 to $168.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $23.00 to $25.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its price target increased by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00. Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $6.00 to $10.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $238.00 to $260.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $3.00 to $4.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AXA (EPA:CS) was given a €24.95 ($29.35) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $394.00 to $410.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $137.00 to $147.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $422.00 to $425.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $68.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $24.00 to $25.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $30.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $76.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $17.50 to $18.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $433.00 to $427.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $12.50 to $14.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $197.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its price target increased by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $72.00 to $79.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $120.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) had its target price increased by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $19.00 to $21.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $54.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $189.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its target price increased by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $150.00 to $160.00. Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $38.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $121.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $28.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $41.00 to $45.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its price target increased by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $138.00 to $147.00. Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $15.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) was given a €135.00 ($158.82) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) had its price target increased by TD Securities from $56.00 to $58.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $50.00 to $57.50. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $126.00 to $112.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) had its price target cut by Chardan Capital from $35.00 to $22.50. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) was given a €88.00 ($103.53) price target by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) had its price target raised by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $25.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) was given a €135.00 ($158.82) target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $30.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $2.00 to $2.50. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) was given a $160.00 price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $30.00 to $32.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Uranium Participation (OTCMKTS:URPTF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $6.00 to $6.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) had its price target raised by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $45.00 to $48.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) had its price target raised by Alembic Global Advisors from $95.00 to $115.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price target raised by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $144.00 to $154.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

