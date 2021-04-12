Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for The Sage Group (SGPYY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of The Sage Group (OTCMKTS: SGPYY) recently:

4/10/2021 – The Sage Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The Sage Group plc supplies business management software, services and support to small and medium sized businesses. The Company’s products includes accounting, payroll, customer relationship management, financial forecasting, payment processing, job costing, human resources, business intelligence, taxation and other products for accountants, business stationery, development platforms, e-business and enterprise resource planning. Sage Group’s products find its application in the healthcare, human resource and payroll, construction/real estate, transport/distribution, payment processing, accountancy, manufacturing, retail, and automotive distribution industries. The products offered by the Company are majorly developed and supported locally. The Sage Group plc is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom. “

4/9/2021 – The Sage Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

4/8/2021 – The Sage Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

4/8/2021 – The Sage Group was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell to a “buy” rating.

4/8/2021 – The Sage Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2021 – The Sage Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/8/2021 – The Sage Group was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/2/2021 – The Sage Group was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/2/2021 – The Sage Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

2/20/2021 – The Sage Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/19/2021 – The Sage Group had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

2/18/2021 – The Sage Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS SGPYY opened at $35.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The Sage Group plc has a 52 week low of $30.07 and a 52 week high of $41.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.94.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

