Research Analysts Set Expectations for Nikon Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NINOY)

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Nikon in a report issued on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.76) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.88). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nikon’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nikon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NINOY opened at $9.57 on Monday. Nikon has a 12 month low of $5.82 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 0.58.

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.28. Nikon had a negative net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion.

About Nikon

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, and Healthcare Business. The Imaging Products Business segment develops, manufacture, sells, and services digital SLR cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

