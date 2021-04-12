Research Analysts Set Expectations for Purple Innovation, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) – Analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Purple Innovation in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 9th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.28. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist initiated coverage on Purple Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Purple Innovation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Purple Innovation from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Purple Innovation from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Purple Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $34.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.75. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. Purple Innovation has a 52-week low of $6.55 and a 52-week high of $41.08.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 363.58%. The firm had revenue of $173.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 3,700.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey sold 55,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $2,229,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

