Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Citizens Financial Group (CFG)

4/9/2021 – Citizens Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $42.00 to $47.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Citizens Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $49.00 to $54.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Citizens Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $44.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Citizens Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $45.00 to $54.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Citizens Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Citizens Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Citizens Financial Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Citizens Financial have outperformed the industry in the past six months. Also, the company has a decent earnings surprise history, having outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and lagging in the remaining. The company’s revenue and efficiency initiatives, the latest being TOP 6 Program, are anticipated to deliver pre-tax benefit of $400-$425 million in 2021. Rising loan and deposit balance is likely to bolster the bottom line. Strong capital position keeps it well poised to undertake opportunitic acquisitions. Also, involvement in steady capital deployment activities in order to enhance shareholders' value is a tailwind. Yet, rising costs due to investments in technology and pressure on margin due to low rates remain key concerns. Also, considerable exposure to commercial loans is a headwind.”

3/2/2021 – Citizens Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $52.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Citizens Financial Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $48.00.

2/12/2021 – Citizens Financial Group was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CFG opened at $45.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.15 and a 1-year high of $47.56.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 24,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 64,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

