ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 42.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,527 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.07% of ResMed worth $20,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ResMed by 435.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RMD opened at $199.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $191.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.16 and a 52-week high of $224.43.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The firm had revenue of $800.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. ResMed’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

In other ResMed news, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total transaction of $305,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,742,010.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total transaction of $503,425.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,121,293.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,346,687 over the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on RMD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.71.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

