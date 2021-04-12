Revain (REV) Trading Up 3.6% Over Last Week

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Revain has a market cap of $1.10 billion and $5.68 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Revain has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. One Revain coin can now be purchased for $0.0129 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.54 or 0.00054239 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00019991 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $394.67 or 0.00657761 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.85 or 0.00086417 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00035422 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00041673 BTC.

About Revain

Revain (CRYPTO:REV) is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 coins. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain . Revain’s official website is revain.org . The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews. Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well. All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible. Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning. Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders. For more information regarding the swap, please click here. “

Buying and Selling Revain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

