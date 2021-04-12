Reviewing Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) & Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN)

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) and Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Marin Software and Support.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marin Software $49.04 million 0.38 -$12.41 million N/A N/A Support.com $63.33 million 1.56 $3.85 million N/A N/A

Support.com has higher revenue and earnings than Marin Software.

Volatility & Risk

Marin Software has a beta of -0.07, indicating that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Support.com has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.6% of Marin Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.4% of Support.com shares are held by institutional investors. 10.8% of Marin Software shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of Support.com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Marin Software and Support.com, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marin Software 0 0 0 0 N/A Support.com 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Marin Software and Support.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marin Software -35.32% -72.16% -29.75% Support.com 1.25% 1.73% 1.50%

Summary

Support.com beats Marin Software on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Marin Software Company Profile

Marin Software Incorporated provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and e-commerce advertising platform; Marin Search to manage advertising campaigns for advertisers and agencies; and Marin Social that enables advertisers to manage their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter advertising. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers. Marin Software Incorporated was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Support.com Company Profile

Support.com, Inc. provides customer support services, end user software, and cloud-based software primarily in the United States. The company offers turnkey and outsourced support services for service providers, retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), warranty providers, Internet of Things solution providers, and other technology companies. Its customer support services programs include pre-purchased concierge advice, device set-up and troubleshooting, inter-operability problem resolution, and virus and malware removal, wireless network set-up, and home security and automation system onboarding and support designed for consumer, and small and medium business markets. The company also provides Support.com Cloud, a software-as-a-service solution for companies to optimize support interactions with their customers using their own or third party support personnel, as well as enables companies to resolve complex technology issues for their customers, provide ease of use for customer self-service, and enhance the customer experience. In addition, it offers end-user software products, including SUPERAntiSpyware for malware protection and removal. The company provides its technology support services through partners. Support.com, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

