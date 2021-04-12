Reviewing Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) & Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST)

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) and Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Limestone Bancorp and Webster Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Limestone Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Webster Financial 0 3 5 1 2.78

Webster Financial has a consensus target price of $51.20, indicating a potential downside of 9.91%. Given Webster Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Webster Financial is more favorable than Limestone Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Limestone Bancorp and Webster Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Limestone Bancorp 13.33% 7.64% 0.64% Webster Financial 20.01% 9.30% 0.90%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.7% of Limestone Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.7% of Webster Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 17.0% of Limestone Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Webster Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Limestone Bancorp and Webster Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Limestone Bancorp $55.50 million 1.87 $10.52 million $1.44 10.90 Webster Financial $1.44 billion 3.57 $382.72 million $4.07 13.96

Webster Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Limestone Bancorp. Limestone Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Webster Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Limestone Bancorp has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Webster Financial has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Webster Financial beats Limestone Bancorp on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc. that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates. It also provides commercial loans for equipment purchases, working capital, and other financing needs of business enterprises; and commercial real estate loans that include loans on properties occupied by borrowers and tenants, as well as construction and development loans secured by land under development, or homes and commercial buildings under construction. In addition, the company offers residential real estate loans; consumer loans; agriculture loans secured by livestock, crops, and equipment; and other loans, including loans to municipalities, loans secured by stock, and overdrafts. Further, it provides drive-through banking facilities, automatic teller machines, personalized checks, credit and debit cards, electronic funds transfers through ACH services, domestic and foreign wire transfers, and loan and deposit sweep accounts; and night depository, internet and mobile banking, treasury management, remote deposit, cash management, and vault services. The company primarily serves small to medium-sized businesses, and business owners and employees, as well as other executives and professionals. It operates 20 banking offices in 14 counties in Kentucky. The company was formerly known as Porter Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Limestone Bancorp, Inc. in May 2018. Limestone Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides lending, deposit, and cash management services to middle market companies; and commercial and industrial lending and leasing, commercial real estate lending, equipment financing, and asset-based lending, as well as treasury and payment services. This segment also offers asset management, financial planning and trust services, and deposit and loan products for high net worth clients, not-for-profit organizations, and business clients. The HSA Bank segment offers health savings accounts, health reimbursement accounts, flexible spending accounts, and other financial solutions to employers for the benefit of their employees and individuals. The Community Banking segment offers deposit and fee-based services, residential mortgages, home equity lines or loans, unsecured consumer loans, and credit cards to consumers, as well as investment and securities-related services, including brokerage and investment advice through a strategic partnership with LPL Financial Holdings Inc. This segment also provides credit, deposit, and cash flow management products to businesses and professional service firms. The company also offers online and mobile banking services, as well as through its Website. As of April 7, 2020, it operated 157 banking centers and 309 ATMs. Webster Financial Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Waterbury, Connecticut.

