Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Director Peter Svennilson Sells 24,701 Shares

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Director Peter Svennilson sold 24,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $1,082,644.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,302 shares in the company, valued at $889,836.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Peter Svennilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 7th, Peter Svennilson sold 27,953 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total transaction of $1,274,656.80.

On Monday, April 5th, Peter Svennilson sold 18,215 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $849,729.75.

Shares of Revolution Medicines stock traded down $3.42 on Monday, hitting $39.25. The stock had a trading volume of 969,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,204. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a one year low of $20.53 and a one year high of $56.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.03.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.14). Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 32.25% and a negative net margin of 191.17%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 17.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the third quarter worth $247,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 171.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,206,000 after acquiring an additional 167,008 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 75.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 22,431 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 172.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 36,918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on RVMD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors.

