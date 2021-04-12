Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.41.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RVLV shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Revolve Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $24.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $51.88 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.19. Revolve Group has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $55.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.82, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.15. Revolve Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 31.18%. The business had revenue of $140.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.16 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 2,117,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $81,745,613.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,817,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David Pujades sold 7,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total transaction of $275,839.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,675 shares in the company, valued at $275,839.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,200,022 shares of company stock worth $84,805,269 over the last 90 days. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 3,017.0% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 62,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 60,340 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Revolve Group by 3,351.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the period. 32.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

