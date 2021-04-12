Revolve Group (RVLV) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Revolve Group (NYSE: RVLV) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/12/2021 – Revolve Group had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $45.00 to $56.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Revolve Group had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $53.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Revolve Group had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $47.00 to $58.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Revolve Group was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $42.00.

3/24/2021 – Revolve Group had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $42.00 to $58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Revolve Group had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $45.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Revolve Group was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $42.00.

3/3/2021 – Revolve Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $32.00 to $50.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Revolve Group had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $42.00 to $47.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Revolve Group had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $44.00 to $48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Revolve Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $36.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Revolve Group had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $27.00 to $41.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Revolve Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $32.00 to $50.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Revolve Group had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $42.00 to $47.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Revolve Group had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $44.00 to $48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Revolve Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $36.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Revolve Group had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $41.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Revolve Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $23.00 to $39.00.

2/22/2021 – Revolve Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

2/22/2021 – Revolve Group had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $27.00 to $41.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Revolve Group had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $24.00 to $42.00.

2/17/2021 – Revolve Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $33.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/16/2021 – Revolve Group had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $41.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Revolve Group stock opened at $51.88 on Monday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $55.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.49 and a 200-day moving average of $31.19.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. Revolve Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 31.18%. The company had revenue of $140.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.16 million. On average, analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Mente sold 2,117,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $81,745,613.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,817,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO David Pujades sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total transaction of $27,790.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,200,022 shares of company stock valued at $84,805,269 in the last ninety days. 58.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Revolve Group in the 4th quarter worth $22,934,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Revolve Group in the 4th quarter worth $22,140,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Revolve Group in the 4th quarter worth $19,041,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 227.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 714,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,275,000 after purchasing an additional 496,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 924,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,815,000 after purchasing an additional 403,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

