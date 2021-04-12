REVV Market Capitalization Achieves $102.20 Million (REVV)

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. REVV has a total market capitalization of $102.20 million and $7.04 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, REVV has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar. One REVV coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000611 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get REVV alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.90 or 0.00054737 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00020233 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $408.05 or 0.00678929 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.06 or 0.00088281 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00035953 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00043805 BTC.

About REVV

REVV (CRYPTO:REVV) is a coin. It launched on September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. REVV’s official website is www.f1deltatime.com . The official message board for REVV is medium.com/@f1deltatime . REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

Buying and Selling REVV

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REVV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REVV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for REVV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REVV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.