Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 769,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,086 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.59% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $37,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 31.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Shares of REXR opened at $52.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 6.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.85. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.68 and a 1-year high of $53.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $88.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

