Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) Given New $44.00 Price Target at CIBC

Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) had its target price increased by investment analysts at CIBC from $41.00 to $44.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.61% from the company’s current price.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Get Richelieu Hardware alerts:

RHUHF remained flat at $$33.18 during trading on Monday. Richelieu Hardware has a 12 month low of $16.33 and a 12 month high of $33.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.79.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Richelieu Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richelieu Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.