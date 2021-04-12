Rigel Finance (RIGEL) Market Cap Tops $284,456.25

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Rigel Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $67.74 or 0.00112578 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rigel Finance has traded down 37% against the U.S. dollar. Rigel Finance has a total market capitalization of $284,456.25 and approximately $83,780.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.62 or 0.00067508 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.72 or 0.00278715 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004905 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $424.64 or 0.00705678 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,015.14 or 0.99734098 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $597.02 or 0.00992145 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00020817 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Rigel Finance

Rigel Finance launched on December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Rigel Finance Coin Trading

