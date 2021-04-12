Rimas Kairaitis Buys 100,000 Shares of Sky Metals Limited (ASX:SKY) Stock

Sky Metals Limited (ASX:SKY) insider Rimas Kairaitis bought 100,000 shares of Sky Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.15 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,300.00 ($10,928.57).

The company has a quick ratio of 29.00, a current ratio of 29.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Sky Metals Limited explores for tin, silver, and gold ores in New South Wales. The company was formerly known as Planet Gas Limited and changed its name to Sky Metals Limited in June 2019. Sky Metals Limited was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Orange, Australia.

