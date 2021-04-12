Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 5,100 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) has been given a GBX 5,100 ($66.63) price target by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 10.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 5,550 ($72.51) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price objective on Rio Tinto Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,626.67 ($73.51).

RIO stock traded up GBX 13 ($0.17) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 5,676 ($74.16). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,042,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419,253. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5,806.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5,386.45. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of GBX 3,519 ($45.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,561 ($85.72). The company has a market capitalization of £91.89 billion and a PE ratio of 9.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,946 ($77.68), for a total value of £297.30 ($388.42).

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

