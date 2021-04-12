RioDeFi Price Reaches $0.13 on Exchanges (RFUEL)

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 12th. RioDeFi has a market cap of $33.95 million and $6.38 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RioDeFi coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000219 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, RioDeFi has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.20 or 0.00055113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00020094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.14 or 0.00689219 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.94 or 0.00089546 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00044606 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00036212 BTC.

RioDeFi Profile

RioDeFi is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 257,680,587 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

RioDeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RioDeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RioDeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

