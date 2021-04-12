Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) shares rose 5.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.53 and last traded at $52.42. Approximately 110,333 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 29,346,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.63.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RIOT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Riot Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Riot Blockchain from $28.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Get Riot Blockchain alerts:

The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -90.97 and a beta of 4.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.54 and its 200 day moving average is $23.24.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. Riot Blockchain had a negative net margin of 250.06% and a negative return on equity of 51.38%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Riot Blockchain, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Riot Blockchain during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Riot Blockchain during the first quarter worth $272,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain during the fourth quarter worth $5,760,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Riot Blockchain by 849.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 122,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 109,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

Riot Blockchain Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIOT)

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on building, supporting, and operating Blockchain technologies ecosystem. It is involved in digital currency mining operation, which utilizes specialized computers that generate digital currency primarily bitcoin. The company also holds interests in various activities, including purchasing and selling digital currencies; provides accounting, audit, and verification services for blockchain based assets, such as cryptocurrencies; and develops TessPay, a payments ecosystem for component and sub-component supply chain settlement solution, as well as other blockchain solutions for telecommunications companies.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Riot Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riot Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.