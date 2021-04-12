Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Reaches $0.17 on Major Exchanges

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $84.80 million and $3.51 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000278 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00014998 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00043440 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000043 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000077 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 36% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Coin Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Ripio Credit Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.