Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Grows Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,686 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,359 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 1.0% of Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Apple by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 217,274 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,394 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 415,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $55,155,000 after purchasing an additional 11,807 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 303.6% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 293,822 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,268,000 after purchasing an additional 221,026 shares during the period. Grand Central Investment Group purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,546,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 116,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $132.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.36 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.74.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group set a $142.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.95.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

