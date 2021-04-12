Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Shares Up 4.2%

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.34 and last traded at $41.08. 8,821 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 514,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.41.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RCKT shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -21.65 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.30 and a quick ratio of 7.30.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.56). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCKT. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 170.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

