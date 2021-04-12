ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Trading Up 29.6% Over Last 7 Days

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 12th. ROOBEE has a total market capitalization of $26.57 million and $3.06 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ROOBEE coin can currently be bought for $0.0108 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded up 29.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00015523 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $226.83 or 0.00375569 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000024 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ROOBEE Coin Profile

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,462,177,732 coins. ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars.

