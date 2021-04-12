Rope Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6,044.00 ($ROPE)

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 12th. Rope has a market cap of $2.02 million and $6,044.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rope coin can currently be bought for $72.30 or 0.00120482 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Rope has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00066451 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $163.39 or 0.00272261 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004824 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $425.05 or 0.00708281 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,147.26 or 1.00226067 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $574.37 or 0.00957100 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00018117 BTC.

Rope Profile

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Rope’s official Twitter account is @dontbuyrope and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rope’s official website is rope.lol

Rope Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rope directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rope should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rope using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

