Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Acquired by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Argus raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.78.

NYSE:ROP traded up $3.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $425.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,422. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $394.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $406.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $304.55 and a twelve month high of $455.72. The stock has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.563 dividend. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

