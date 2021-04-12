Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. lowered its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,038 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $7,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First United Bank Trust raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 2,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 4,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Argus increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.78.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $421.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $304.55 and a fifty-two week high of $455.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $394.13 and a 200 day moving average of $406.34.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

