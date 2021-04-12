Rosenblatt Securities Raises Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target to $150.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from $146.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price suggests a potential downside of 4.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.63.

Shares of NDAQ stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $156.94. 3,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,021. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.62. The company has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Nasdaq has a 12 month low of $102.67 and a 12 month high of $156.36.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 6,215 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total transaction of $886,259.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total value of $144,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,022 shares of company stock worth $4,373,438. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at $156,026,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,608,000 after purchasing an additional 232,180 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at $20,512,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 751.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 144,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,212,000 after acquiring an additional 127,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 274,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,371,000 after purchasing an additional 111,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

