Rotten (ROT) Trading Down 47.9% This Week

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 12th. One Rotten coin can now be purchased for $0.0245 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. Rotten has a total market cap of $1.71 million and approximately $14,782.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rotten has traded down 47.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rotten alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.86 or 0.00054403 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00020029 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.55 or 0.00088659 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.66 or 0.00620299 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00041968 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00034926 BTC.

About Rotten

ROT is a coin. Its launch date was September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 69,842,548 coins. Rotten’s official website is rottenswap.org/# . Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RottenToken is an exact copy of the SushiSwap smart contracts, with a few exceptions: The Rotten Sushi token has no pre-mined dev fund, so a Chef Nomi type rug pull is not possible.The pools are designed to incentivize farming by providing liquidity for ROT itself, rather than creating a low-risk way for whales to dump on smaller holders to increase their holdings.The SUSHI is rotten. Every transfer, 2.5% of the amount is burnt and transformed into MAGGOT tokens. The MAGGOT tokens are valueless since they are highly inflationary, but RottenToken (ROT) is deflationary with sufficient transaction volume. The higher the volume of ROT, the more deflationary it becomes, potentially creating a positive feedback loop of increasing price/volume and decreasing supply. This is the major experimental change from the SushiSwap protocol.”

Buying and Selling Rotten

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rotten should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rotten using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rotten Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rotten and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.