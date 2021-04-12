Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI)

Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.15% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Barclays started coverage on Vine Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.79.
VEI opened at $12.13 on Monday. Vine Energy has a fifty-two week low of $11.78 and a fifty-two week high of $14.53.
Vine Energy Company Profile
Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.
