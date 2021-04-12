Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF)

Investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GDDFF. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Goodfood Market in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Goodfood Market has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.70.

Shares of GDDFF stock opened at $6.79 on Monday. Goodfood Market has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $11.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.79.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

