Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF)

PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PageGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

OTCMKTS:MPGPF remained flat at $$6.65 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.95. PageGroup has a fifty-two week low of $4.15 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services. The company offers executive search services; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, and Page Outsourcing primary brands.

