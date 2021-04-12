Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Sector Perform” Rating for Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY)

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Börse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

DBOEY traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,100. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.49. Deutsche Börse has a twelve month low of $13.83 and a twelve month high of $19.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 0.82.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 29.60%. Equities research analysts forecast that Deutsche Börse will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

