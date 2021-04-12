Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Sector Perform” Rating for Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY)

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Börse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.
DBOEY traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,100. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.49. Deutsche Börse has a twelve month low of $13.83 and a twelve month high of $19.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 0.82.
Deutsche Börse Company Profile
Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).
