Royal Harbor Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,283 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up about 1.1% of Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.88.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,021,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,533,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.60. The company has a market capitalization of $345.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $40.28.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

