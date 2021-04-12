Royal Harbor Partners LLC Has $1.08 Million Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,196 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,252,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,649,273,000 after acquiring an additional 237,736 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 752,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,014,000 after purchasing an additional 426,124 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 693,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,754,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 498,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,355,000 after purchasing an additional 10,321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $440.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.56.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $499.07. 5,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,001. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $515.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $401.36. The stock has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $152.76 and a one year high of $577.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $3.65. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.40 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Karen Hon sold 1,391 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.40, for a total transaction of $739,177.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,822 shares in the company, valued at $2,031,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 3,158 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.59, for a total transaction of $1,489,281.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,596,869.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,580 shares of company stock worth $22,350,987. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

