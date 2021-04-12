Royal Harbor Partners LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,238 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

MA stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $379.15. The stock had a trading volume of 77,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,358,667. The firm has a market cap of $376.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $244.10 and a 1-year high of $389.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $362.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.98.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.65%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $377.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.37.

In other Mastercard news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,559,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total transaction of $1,000,931.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,259.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 755,220 shares of company stock valued at $249,649,372. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

