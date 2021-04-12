Royal Harbor Partners LLC Invests $3 Million in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 65,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,999,000. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up about 2.3% of Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Royal Harbor Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $342,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 165.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,037,000 after buying an additional 191,700 shares during the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $855,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $276,000.

Shares of SRLN stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $45.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,767. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.05 and a fifty-two week high of $46.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.83 and its 200-day moving average is $45.40.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.