Royal Harbor Partners LLC Makes New $3.46 Million Investment in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 60,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,000. Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF makes up 2.6% of Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Royal Harbor Partners LLC owned approximately 1.48% of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GINN traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.05. The stock had a trading volume of 259 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,758. Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $48.97 and a 1 year high of $62.97.

