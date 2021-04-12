Royal Harbor Partners LLC Purchases 665 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 113.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.0% of Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 8,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.8% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 1,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.3% during the third quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 47,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,277,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 74.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,723,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,330.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 target price (up from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,140.07.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $36.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2,234.12. 49,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,786,431. The company has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,182.33 and a 52-week high of $2,273.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,071.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,820.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

