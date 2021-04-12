Royal Harbor Partners LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 81,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,097,000. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Royal Harbor Partners LLC owned approximately 0.70% of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 821.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of IHAK stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.78. 521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,612. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $44.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.58.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.