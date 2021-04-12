Royal Harbor Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,608 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Comcast comprises 1.8% of Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Bainco International Investors increased its stake in Comcast by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 236,289 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,382,000 after purchasing an additional 9,425 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 850,725 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 720,634 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,761,000 after purchasing an additional 22,776 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 491,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,750,000 after purchasing an additional 259,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Comcast by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,183,209 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $114,398,000 after purchasing an additional 465,306 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark increased their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Comcast stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.24. The stock had a trading volume of 637,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,442,615. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $58.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.95%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

