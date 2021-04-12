Royal Harbor Partners LLC Sells 1,455 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,356 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources comprises 1.0% of Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PXD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $168.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Financial raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.33.

In related news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $587,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,697,545.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.76, for a total transaction of $248,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,293.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PXD stock traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $144.49. 62,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,817,970. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $169.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.38%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

