Royal Harbor Partners LLC Takes $5.70 Million Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 59,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,000. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises about 4.3% of Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 198.5% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $97.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,879,919. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $64.67 and a 52-week high of $98.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.83 and its 200 day moving average is $91.35.

