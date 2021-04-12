RSK Infrastructure Framework (RIF) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $29.32 Million

RSK Infrastructure Framework (CURRENCY:RIF) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. One RSK Infrastructure Framework coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000715 BTC on major exchanges. RSK Infrastructure Framework has a total market cap of $311.70 million and approximately $29.32 million worth of RSK Infrastructure Framework was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, RSK Infrastructure Framework has traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00066711 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $164.96 or 0.00272773 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004879 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.15 or 0.00704648 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,247.63 or 0.99621386 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $582.32 or 0.00962890 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00020181 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About RSK Infrastructure Framework

RSK Infrastructure Framework was first traded on November 9th, 2018. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 721,033,343 coins. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official Twitter account is @rif_os . The official website for RSK Infrastructure Framework is www.rifos.org . The Reddit community for RSK Infrastructure Framework is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The RIF Token is intended to allow any token holder to consume any services that are compatible with RIF OS Protocols. Such services may include third-party-developed infrastructure services and any other apps that might be deployed on their framework that agrees to accept RIF Tokens as a means of accessing/consuming the service or app. RIF (Rootstock Infrastructure Framework) is the third layer on top of Bitcoin that provides a wide range of solutions based on blockchain technology such as payments, storage, and domaining (RNS). “

RSK Infrastructure Framework Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Infrastructure Framework directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Infrastructure Framework should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RSK Infrastructure Framework using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

