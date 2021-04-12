Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.52

Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.52 and traded as high as $10.65. Rubicon Technology shares last traded at $10.43, with a volume of 12,708 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $25.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.46 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.52.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rubicon Technology stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN) by 423.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,112 shares during the quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned about 0.92% of Rubicon Technology worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.31% of the company’s stock.

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It operates in Sapphire and Pharmacy segments. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

