Rupiah Token Hits Market Capitalization of $3.78 Million (IDRT)

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 12th. In the last seven days, Rupiah Token has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rupiah Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rupiah Token has a total market cap of $3.78 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rupiah Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.20 or 0.00055113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00020094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.14 or 0.00689219 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.94 or 0.00089546 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00044606 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00036212 BTC.

Rupiah Token Coin Profile

Rupiah Token (IDRT) is a coin. Its launch date was April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,274,146,176 coins. Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rupiah Token’s official website is idrt.link/whitepaper . Rupiah Token’s official message board is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

Buying and Selling Rupiah Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupiah Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rupiah Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rupiah Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rupiah Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.