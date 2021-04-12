Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Downgraded by HSBC to “Hold”

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) was downgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

RYAAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on Ryanair from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Ryanair stock opened at $109.45 on Monday. Ryanair has a 12 month low of $48.61 and a 12 month high of $118.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.46 and its 200-day moving average is $102.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.90 and a beta of 1.61.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.51). Ryanair had a negative net margin of 21.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $406.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ryanair will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RYAAY. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ryanair during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Ryanair during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Ryanair by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ryanair during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ryanair during the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

