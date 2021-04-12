Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Position Lowered by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,521,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 74,207 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.82% of Ryder System worth $93,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 348.8% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 965 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

R has been the topic of several analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ryder System from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ryder System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.11.

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $77.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.99 and a beta of 1.98. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.52 and a 1-year high of $79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.85.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Ryder System had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 45.16%.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

